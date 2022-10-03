Sharjah Ruler exempts elderly from rent in Souk Al Arsah

By WAM Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 10:27 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the exemption from rents of the elderly citizens' shop owners in the Souk Al Arsah, in order to expedite the shop maintenance, along with fulfilling other needs.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), explained, in a telephone interview on the "Direct Line" programme via Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), that Shurooq is in charge of the shop's interior designs renovation and decorations, which are about 10 shops, along with providing goods and arranging stores, ensuring smoothness in operating their businesses.

He revealed that all maintenance and decoration works will be completed, in cooperation with the Sharjah Antiquities Authority, by the end of 2022, including the opening of all entrances to the market. He pointed out that the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), through the direction of the Executive Council, ordered the cancellation of all commercial licensing fees for these stores.

