Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books in library in Spain

The project is part of His Highness's efforts to preserve the global heritage and manuscripts of El Escorial, particularly those related to Arab and Islamic cultures

WAM

Mon 3 Apr 2023

Marking a significant contribution to the preservation of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the restoration of eight rare Arabic books housed at El Escorial Library in Spain.

The restoration project is part of His Highness's efforts to preserve the global heritage and manuscripts of El Escorial, particularly those related to Arab and Islamic cultures. The initiative continues Sharjah's endeavors in preserving the cultural legacy of the region and underscores His Highness's commitment to cultural and intellectual exchange on a global scale.

The books slated for restoration include Ibn Arjomand's Al-Ajrumiyyah, three copies of the Holy Quran from 1257, 1402, and 1397, Abu Al-Fida's book on human history summaries, Tarikh Al Mukhtasar Fi Akhbar Al Bashar; Al-Asfahani's book of songs, Al Aghani; Al-Milal Wa Al-Nihal; and Kharidat Al-Ajaib Wa Faridat Al-Ghraib.

Through this initiative, Sharjah is making the first global contribution to the preservation of the rare and invaluable books and manuscripts at El Escorial Library that document Arab and Islamic history. His Highness visited the library in 2019, resulting in collaborations between the emirate and the library in various fields, including restoring and showcasing rare Arabic books to interested parties.

The restoration project coincides with the opening of "The Arabic Manuscript Collection of El Escorial" Exhibition at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

The event, held in collaboration with El Escorial library, showcases 14 rare manuscripts from the 13th to 16th centuries and runs from April 2-9. Sharjah is also the first city to host an exhibition of the largest collection of rare Arabic artifacts from the El Escorial Library outside of Spain.

