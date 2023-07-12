Sharjah Ruler orders expansion of park to incorporate more facilities for residents

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority of Human Resources
The Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the expansion of Al Tarif Park in Kalba.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the park's size be increased to more than 27,000 square metres to include a number of facilities and sports fields. This will contribute to enhancing services provided to residents of the area.
The Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah has begun to take the necessary measures to implement the directive.
ALSO READ:
The announcement was made by the Federal Authority of Human Resources
Passengers are relieved as the new route cuts travel time to the destination by nearly 12 hours
The two leaders will look into ways to further enhance bilateral relations, according to a ministry statement
The country will share its knowledge on anti-financial crime tactics and strategies at the upcoming plenary of the group which will be held in Canada
The new hubs were initiated following several interviews conducted with the drivers to understand the main issues and challenges they face during their work
They also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured
Here are some fundamental social media guidelines to consider in the country
It was also sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries