Sharjah Ruler orders expansion of park to incorporate more facilities for residents

Al Tarif Park in Kalba will have an increased space of more than 27,000 square metres

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 6:12 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 6:23 PM

The Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the expansion of Al Tarif Park in Kalba.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the park's size be increased to more than 27,000 square metres to include a number of facilities and sports fields. This will contribute to enhancing services provided to residents of the area.

The Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah has begun to take the necessary measures to implement the directive.

