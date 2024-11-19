Sharjah Ruler directs allocation of 160 land plots to citizens in Khorfakkan

These include 80 commercial plots, with the other half being allotted for industrial purposes
Sharjah's Ruler directed the allocation of 160 land plots for citizens residing in Khorfakkan on Tuesday.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Department of Planning and Survey to allocate the plots of land to citizens living in Khorfakkan city.
These include 80 commercial plots on Harai Road, and 80 industrial plots, with priority given to holders of commercial and industrial licenses.
