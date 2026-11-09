Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh4.5 million to buy new books for emirate’s libraries

Sharjah’s public and government libraries will receive new titles from this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), following a Dh4.5 million allocation directed by the emirate’s Ruler.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the purchase of the latest publications from publishers participating in the fair’s 45th edition.

Running from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, SIBF 2026 brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries. More than 1.7 million titles are on display, covering science, literature and other fields of knowledge.

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The grant will help libraries update and diversify their collections, giving readers, researchers and students access to a wider range of publications. It also provides direct support to participating publishers and the industry’s long-term growth.

The initiative reflects Sheikh Sultan’s vision of placing books and libraries at the heart of Sharjah’s cultural development. It supports writing, translation and publishing while ensuring that knowledge resources remain accessible and relevant to different generations.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the grant links support for the publishing industry with wider access to knowledge.

She stressed that books realise their value when they reach readers and remain available in libraries, educational institutions and cultural organisations.

The allocation, she added, will allow Sharjah’s libraries to refresh their collections with publications spanning different cultures, languages and disciplines, strengthening their role in building knowledge-based communities.

Held under the theme “Made of Stories”, this year’s fair features more than 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, with 106 writers and artists from 25 countries taking part.

The event also welcomes the Sultanate of Oman, bringing publishers, creative professionals and readers together for cultural exchange.