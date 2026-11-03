Sharjah Ruler settles over Dh22 million in debts related to citizens' cases

A total of 66 cases were addressed by the Ruler under the generous move

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 2:19 PM
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Sharjah's Ruler on Tuesday ordered debts worth over Dh22 million to be settled in multiple cases pertaining to citizens.

In direct implementation of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, 66 cases of debts were settled inside the emirate, totalling to an amount of 22,710,000.

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The goal behind the generous move is to provide a decent living for Sharjah's citizens.


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