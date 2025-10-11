'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has urged all residents of the emirate to participate in the upcoming Sharjah Census 2025, which will be conducted from October 15 to December 31.

Speaking during a phone interview on Sharjah Radio and Television’s Direct Line programme, the ruler highlighted that the census aims to collect accurate data that will help shape future development plans and improve living standards for everyone in the emirate.

“Every person in Sharjah who submits their data is communicating with me directly through this census,” said the Ruler of Sharjah and member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, assuring that all collected data will remain strictly confidential. “This process allows me to understand even the smallest details about our residents, enabling me to provide meaningful assistance.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also mentioned that the census is not for publication but is treated with complete confidentiality, as it contains information on people's circumstances.

“It is not published, and no one will see it unless I direct the Social Services Department to review a specific point to carry out a specific task."

Sheikh Sultan explained that accurate information about residents’ living conditions, types of homes, and financial situations would guide the emirate’s social and economic decisions. He mentioned that previous census data had helped Sharjah raise income to a minimum standard of living for families to Dh17,500, expand new residential areas, open more public facilities, and create job opportunities.

He urged residents to cooperate with census officials and avoid delays in providing their information, warning that those who fail to register risk missing out on future benefits.

The Ruler of Sharjah also offered practical advice to citizens and residents, encouraging families to prioritise their needs, spend wisely, and avoid unnecessary debts.

He said, “We advise our children to be economical with their expenses, prioritise necessities, avoid unnecessary expenses, and avoid increasing monthly bank instalments.”

“It is not good for a person to buy luxuries with debt, only to find that nothing remains of his salary. However, when a person has a surplus, they can do with it as they please. We want every father to think about the interests of his children and their future, and God willing, this census will be good for the people.”

According to the Sharjah Census 2022, the emirate’s population grew by 22 per cent, reaching 1.8 million, up from 1.4 million in 2015. Of these, 208,000 were Emiratis and 1.6 million were expatriates. The data also revealed that 61 per cent of residents were part of the active workforce, underscoring Sharjah’s role as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing and most diverse economies.