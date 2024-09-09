Sharjah Ruler approves plan to build, replace 100 mosques across city

Sharjah Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident
Sharjah's Ruler approved a plan to build and replace select mosques across the city on Monday.
Under the approved plan by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, 100 mosques across Sharjah will be build and replaced in different areas.
The project comes at a cost of Dh800 million.
Among the 100 mosques, 40 will be replaced and 60 new houses of worship will be built.
