Sharjah Ruler approves new logos for 3 municipalities in the emirate

The world’s tallest tower shone brightly with the games logo and the colours of its five rings
New logos have been adopted for 3 municipalities of the eastern province, namely Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The announcement came during the "Direct Line" program, broadcast on radio and television.
During the programme, the Ruler also called for the provision of plots of land for establishing parks within all neighbourhoods of the central region of the emirate, by the the Department of Planning and Survey.
A name change for the Qalaa Mosque in Kalba, to be renamed as Khor Kalba Mosque, was also directed.
