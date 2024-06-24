Sharjah Ruler approves new logos for 3 municipalities in the emirate

Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau/X

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:38 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM

New logos have been adopted for 3 municipalities of the eastern province, namely Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement came during the "Direct Line" program, broadcast on radio and television.

