Sharjah Ruler approves new logos for 3 municipalities in the emirate

The ruler also directed the name change of a mosque in Kalba

by

Web Desk
Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau/X
Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau/X

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:38 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM

New logos have been adopted for 3 municipalities of the eastern province, namely Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement came during the "Direct Line" program, broadcast on radio and television.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the programme, the Ruler also called for the provision of plots of land for establishing parks within all neighbourhoods of the central region of the emirate, by the the Department of Planning and Survey.


A name change for the Qalaa Mosque in Kalba, to be renamed as Khor Kalba Mosque, was also directed.

