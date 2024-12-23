Sharjah Ruler approves largest budget in emirate's history

The largest budget in the history of Sharjah, with total expenditures of approximately Dh42 billion, was approved on Monday by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 2025 budget aims to achieve financial sustainability, ensure a decent standard of living, and provide social welfare for all residents of the emirate, Sharjah Government Media Office said.

"It also seeks to enhance social security and the sustainability of energy, water, and food resources," it added.

In numbers

Sharjah's new year general budget figures indicate a 2% increase in expenditures compared to the 2024 budget.

Salaries and wages account for 27% of the 2025 budget, while operational expenses make up 23%.

Sharjah government said it will continue to support the capital projects budget, ensuring the continuity of spending on these projects, which constitute 20% of the general budget.

Debt repayment and interest obligations represent 16% of the 2025 budget, an increase of 2% from 2024, reinforcing the government’s financial stability and ability to meet all its commitments. Meanwhile, support and aid allocations account for 12%, and capital expenditures make up 2% of the total budget.

By sectors

The infrastructure sector account for 41% of the new budget—a 7% increase from 2024, while twenty seven per cent of the budget goes to the economic development sector.

The social development sector ranks third, with 22%, maintaining its share compared to 2024 to ensure the provision of top-notch services, support, and aid for citizens and residents of the emirate.