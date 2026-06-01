Sharjah Ruler approves government jobs for 717 Emiratis

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the employment of 717 Emiratis in the Sharjah Government.

The new employees will join 633 other UAE nationals who were employed in the government sector during the first five months of 2026.

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The Sharjah Ruler also approved the Sharjah Programme for the Qualification and Training of Job Seekers, which will be implemented from June to November 2026.

The programme will benefit 410 UAE nationals, each of whom will receive a monthly stipend of Dh6,000, at a total cost of Dh14.76 million.