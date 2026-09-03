Sharjah Ruler approves Dh20,000 monthly living allowance for govt employees, other groups

Sharjah's Ruler approved a higher monthly dignified living allowance of Dh20,000 for government's employees and other groups, set to be implemented from September onwards.

Under the directive of Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, annual dignified living cost will exceed Dh1,187,000,000.

This includes raising the minimum dignified living allowance for families benefiting from social assistance in the Sharjah government, which will benefit 6,652 families at an annual cost of Dh195,130,164.

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Meanwhile, the dignified living allowance for retirees from the government has been raised, covering 2,251 retirees at an annual cost of Dh113,056,572.

The approval also includes raising the allowance for retirees from outside the Sharjah government, — supplementary grants — allowing 5,300 citizens to benefit at an annual cost of Dh159 million.

Additionally, the approval covers raising the dignified living allowance for employees of the Sharjah government, enabling 17,776 employees to benefit from the decision at an annual cost exceeding Dh720 million.

The move comes after in-depth studies directed by the Ruler targeting the monthly consumption of the Emirati family, including their diverse needs.

Last year, the leader had enacted a new law concerning retirement pensions and end-of-service benefits for military personnel serving in regular forces within the emirate.

According to the law, upon completing their service, a member is entitled to receive either a monthly pension that will be paid to them throughout their lifetime and subsequently passed on to their beneficiaries after their death, or a reward that can be given directly to them or their beneficiaries if it was not paid out during their lifetime.

Looking out for employees, students, citizens

This is not the first time the Sharjah Ruler has announced such benefits for the emirate's citizens and employees.

Earlier this year, the leader approved the employment of 717 Emiratis in the Sharjah Government. The new employees have joined 633 other UAE nationals who were employed in the government sector during the first five months of 2026.

He also approved the Sharjah Programme for the Qualification and Training of Job Seekers, which is being implemented from June to November 2026. The programme will benefit 410 UAE nationals, each of whom will receive a monthly stipend of Dh6,000, at a total cost of Dh14.76 million.

Prior to that, the leader approved the hiring of 200 Emirati citizens in the Sharjah Government, with 100 announced to join newly launched development projects and another 100 set to be appointed across various government departments.

Sheikh Sultan also approved the promotion of 238 employees across different administrative levels within the Sharjah Judicial Department, along with performance-based bonuses for 56 employees, with a total annual cost of Dh10,992,228.

Meanwhile in 2025, Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved a comprehensive new salary scale for public jobs in the government. The initiative introduces two new job grades, namely 'Special A' and 'Special B,' alongside a standard four-year tenure in each job grade across all employment levels.

The new salary scale is expected to bolster job security and provide clear pathways for career advancement for Emirati citizens within the government sector.

The Ruler's care extends from employees to students as well, who are set to be the future working generation. Last month, the leader approved 4,434 scholarships for Emirati students and the sons and daughters of Emirati women from Sharjah who have been accepted into eight higher education institutions.

The scholarships cover students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and PhD programmes, with the largest share allocated to undergraduate studies.

In a heartwarming recent event, the Ruler directed Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) not to collect any fees from Sudanese students at Sudan Private School.

He also asked the authority to refund any nominal fee that might have been already taken from parents. He said that he had established the school for members of Sharjah's Sudanese community who could not afford to admit their children elsewhere in the emirate, intending it to be entirely free of charge, and that he follows the school's affairs directly and continuously.