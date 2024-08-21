Sharjah Ruler approves 400 new jobs for citizens

The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
400 new jobs were approved for the citizens in Sharjah by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Starting September, vacancies will open up at local government agencies.
Job seekers registered with the Human Resources Department in Sharjah will be contacted to complete the necessary procedures and to be nominated for jobs according to specialisations.
ALSO READ:
The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
The young expat discovered that many wrongly view cigarette butts as 'biodegradable and harmless'
Any case involving Dh50,000 or less will now be directly resolved by Mohre and does not require to be referred to the court
Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work
100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
The phenomenon takes place when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit