Sharjah Ruler announces over Dh15million compensation for rain-damaged houses

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:30 PM

The Sharjah Ruler announced today that the value of compensation for people whose houses were affected by April rains should be raised to Dh50,000.

618 cases have benefited so far from the compensation, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi announced.

Dh15,330,000 has been approved for compensation which must be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, the Ruler directed the Sharjah Social Services Department.