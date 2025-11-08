  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh4.5 million for libraries to buy latest titles from SIBF

The fair hosts over 250 writers, artists, and thinkers from 66 nations presenting more than 1,200 cultural, intellectual, and artistic events

Published: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 11:58 AM

Sharjah Ruler has allocated Dh4.5 million for public libraries to get the latest titles from publishers participating in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The fair this year brings together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, showcasing the newest Arabic and foreign titles across literature, science, and all fields of knowledge. 

With the grant, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah seeks to advance the publishing industry and ensure readers, researchers, and students in Sharjah and the wider UAE have access to the latest works.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, stated that the Sharjah Ruler's commitment to equipping libraries with new publications from around the world reflects his deep belief in the transformative power of libraries as enlightenment institutions capable of shaping generations and driving knowledge-based progress. “Libraries are living archives of human thought and bridges that connect cultures and civilisations,” she said.

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 44th edition of SIBF is one of the largest cultural events in the world, with the participation of 2,350 publishers from 118 countries, including 1,224 Arab and 1,126 international publishing houses. The fair also hosts over 250 writers, artists, and thinkers from 66 nations presenting more than 1,200 cultural, intellectual, and artistic events. 