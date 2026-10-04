Sharjah Ruler opens Education Academy building in University City with research facilities

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday morning inaugurated the Sharjah Education Academy building, reflecting its vision of providing an integrated academic environment that goes beyond traditional classrooms by combining learning, research, interaction and professional development.

The building aims to offer a human-centred educational experience that supports innovation and collaboration and contributes to preparing educational professionals capable of shaping the future of education.

Upon arriving at the building, located in University City, Sheikh Sultan unveiled a commemorative plaque before touring the facility, which houses a comprehensive range of educational, research and service facilities, as well as spaces dedicated to interaction and student activities.

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These facilities aim to enrich the learning experience and strengthen collaboration and communication among members of the academic community within a safe and inclusive environment that respects diversity and promotes equal opportunities.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the building's student facilities, learning resource centre, student services department, administrative facilities and support services.

He was also introduced to the academy's efforts to provide an inclusive and supportive learning environment for people of determination, alongside its security and safety systems, technological infrastructure and smart-building features.

In its first phase, the building includes a range of classrooms and training rooms designed to meet the requirements of academic programmes and accommodate different teaching and learning methods.

The classrooms comprise nine rooms, each accommodating 25 students, with a total capacity of 225 students. The four training rooms can each accommodate 75 students, with a combined capacity of 300 students.

The facility also includes an inclusive lecture hall designed to host lectures, training workshops and courses with larger student numbers. It provides a suitable environment for interaction and collaborative learning, helping deliver a comprehensive educational experience that accommodates diverse academic programmes and supports the implementation of modern teaching methods.

In its second phase, the building will undergo further development on the upper floor, alongside the addition of facilities to complete the campus.

These will include an administrative building, a Board of Trustees meeting hall, multipurpose halls, sports facilities, a residential building, and a studio equipped with a dedicated production space for video and audio programmes, discussions, interviews and media content creation.

The expansion will also include a staff lounge, providing an integrated working environment that meets the needs of the academy's community.