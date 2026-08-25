Sharjah Ruler announces 4 new districts in Khor Fakkan, more hospitals in Kalba

Sharjah's Khor Fakkan will now be divided into four districts, as the emirate's Ruler approved the new administrative division for the city enveloped by mountains.

Khor Fakkan will be divided into four districts, namely — Khor Fakkan city, Al Aweinat, Al Sayh, and Al Sabihiya.

During a direct line programme, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, also announced the start of work to build more health facilities in Kalba.

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"I have been informed that there is congestion at the hospital and clinics in Kalba, so we wanted to address this matter quickly and contacted the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and they responded to meet all the needs."

The authority has now begun measures to increase doctors, medicines, facilities, and construction. As for the three hospitals we previously announced; we decided to study the University Hospital - Al Madam Branch as a model in terms of cost, and the hospital is now under construction and nearing completion.

Studies and tenders have begun to establish a hospital similar to the University Hospital - Al Madam Branch in Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn each.

The University Hospital meanwhile, is currently under construction and nearing completion, the Ruler confirmed.

The Ruler further revealed that it will take five to six months for the Sharjah Health Authority to build these hospitals.

"Whether large or small, [and if these hospitals] require budget funding, we have found a way for them and placed their plan in the middle of the year."