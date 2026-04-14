Sharjah Ruler unveils 100-volume book project, leisure developments in Kalba

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has revealed his latest historical project, a book titled “Al Kawn wa Anasi Kathiran”.

The book will comprise around 100 volumes, narrating the history of the universe from before the descent of Prophet Adam (PBUH) and recounting the history of all the prophets.

Sheikh Dr Sultan explained his motivation for the project, noting that, 'Unfortunately, many people today are unaware of the stories of the prophets, their origins and their missions. God willing, this book will provide an explanation that does not depart from the Quran without delving into questionable information.'

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Sheikh Sultan also emphasised the importance of knowledge as the basis of awareness, urging people to stay informed about global developments, history, and religion.

He highlighted, "We want people to be informed about the history of the world and religion. A person must possess a level of knowledge that enables awareness of what is happening in the world. In the East, we must know what is happening in China and other geographically distant places. This book introduces the reader to the history of the universe.”

During a phone interview on the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sheikh Sultan announced several development and leisure projects in Kalba, including the opening of Al Hiyar Lake, which he said stretches across the entire Al Hiyar area.

He also highlighted plans for the development of the Kalba Heritage Museum, envisioned as a living museum showcasing traditional arts and crafts in active form.

He said the museum is under construction and will be fully air-conditioned, with a raised restaurant overlooking the site, giving visitors a complete cultural experience.

He also revealed plans for the Shell Theatre in the same area, where visitors will enter from beneath the water, describing it as a distinctive addition that aligns with Kalba’s natural environment of wildlife, greenery, and scenic landscapes.