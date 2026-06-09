Sharjah RTA announces updated schedule for bus route to Oman; check timings

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authortity (RTA) has announced on Tuesday updates to an intercity bus route to Oman, as demand grows among UAE residents who flock to the neighbouring country to enjoy the wadis and the beautiful nature.

Route number 203 which runs from Sharjah's Al Jubail bus station to Oman's Sohar then to the capital, Muscat will now run on three daily trips to accomodate travellers and tourists. There will be two daily bus services from Sohar to Sharjah and one from Muscat to Sharjah.

The authority advised passengers to check the updated timings through its official channels and plan their journeys in advance, saying that the new schedule provides greater flexibility for travellers and contributes to smoother mobility.

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Check the new timings here:

Buses from Sharjah to Muscat: 6.30am, 3.30pm and 8.30pm

From Sohar to Sharjah: 7am, 1.30pm

From Muscat to Sharjah the bus will start its journey at 3pm

If you intend to visit Oman soon, here is a guide to help you plan your stay:

When to go

October to March : Ideal weather for wadis, hiking, and cities.

June to September : Salalah's khareef season, green landscapes and mist

March to April: Rose harvest season at Jabal Al Akhdar

Where to go

Jabal Al Akhdar : Mountain escape at 2,000 metres, cool even in summer.

Jabal Shams : Oman's highest peak, home to the "Grand Canyon of Oman"

Salalah : Transforms into lush greenery during khareef

Nizwa : Ancient fort and one of the oldest souqs in the region

Musandam: dramatic fjords just a short drive from the UAE border

Wadis not to miss

Wadi Bani Khalid : Crystal-clear pools, date palms, and easy swimming

Wadi Shab : Boat crossing followed by a hike through limestone ravines.

Wadi Tiwi : Turquoise water along a stunning coastal road Bimmah.

Sinkhole: Natural pool of fresh and saltwater, 120km from Muscat

What to eat

Shuwa: Slow-cooked spiced lamb buried underground, the signature dish of every celebration

Omani halwa: Sweet rosewater and saffron dessert, served with kahwa at every welcome