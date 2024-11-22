Sharjah road to be temporarily closed on Saturday for National Day celebrations: Police

Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn Corniche Road will be temporarily closed in both ways on Saturday for UAE National Day celebrations, the emirate's police announced on Friday.

The part of the road from the Diwan Al Amiri square to heritage village square will not be accessible from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, it added.

The police urged motorists to take alternative roads during the time of the closure.

Earlier on Friday, local authorities confirmed government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend for the upcoming UAE National Day.