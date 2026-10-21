Sharjah reviews draft law on handling lost, unclaimed property

Proposed legislation seeks to protect owners’ rights and clarify how found and unclaimed assets are kept, managed and disposed of

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 21 Oct 2026, 12:13 PM
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A draft law under review by Sharjah committee of the Consultative Council seeks to establish a clear legal framework for handling property that is found or left unclaimed in Sharjah while protecting their owners’ rights.

The council’s Committee for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities met at the council’s headquarters, chaired by engineer Jamila Al Fandi Al Shamsi, to study the proposed legislation referred to it.

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Members began examining the draft’s legal provisions and regulatory objectives, focusing on how lost and abandoned property should be safeguarded, managed and disposed of under existing legislation.

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A key part of the discussions was the need to balance administrative and regulatory requirements with legal safeguards relating to ownership and the disposal of assets.

The committee also reviewed provisions defining the responsibilities and powers of the authorities involved in handling property that is found or left unclaimed. 

Members examined procedures for its safekeeping, management and disposal, stressing the importance of coordination between the relevant entities, transparency and the protection of rights.

The review reflects the committee’s efforts to strengthen legislative frameworks in line with technological developments and the operational needs of government entities across different sectors.

The committee said it would continue its detailed examination of the draft before finalising observations and recommendations aimed at strengthening its provisions.

Its report will be submitted to the Consultative Council for discussion after seeking the views of the council’s Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee.The proposed legislation remains under review.

The council’s work forms part of efforts to develop Sharjah’s legal framework in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, while serving the public interest and safeguarding the rights of community members.

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