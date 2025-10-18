Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

At a time when cities across the globe are racing toward modernisation, Sharjah is charting a different course, one where heritage preservation is not seen as a barrier to progress, but as a foundation for sustainable development.

Across the emirate, historic buildings, traditional souqs, and entire neighbourhoods are being meticulously restored and reimagined, transforming them into vibrant cultural and economic destinations that honour the past while embracing the future.

The restoration efforts span multiple sites, from the bustling Heart of Sharjah district to remote mountain villages and desert outposts.

Using original materials such as clay, coral stone, gypsum, and wood, restoration teams are breathing new life into structures that date back over a century, ensuring that the architectural language of the past continues to speak to present and future generations.

The scale and ambition of these initiatives have positioned Sharjah as a regional leader in heritage conservation.

According to UNESCO, 77 per cent of the world’s recognised heritage sites are cultural, and they play a direct role in stimulating local economies through tourism and job creation.

While restoring heritage buildings can cost 30 to 50 per cent more than modern construction—requiring bespoke materials, specialised artisans, and rigorous documentation—the long-term economic and cultural returns are proving substantial.

Heart of Sharjah: A district reborn

At the epicentre of this transformation lies the Heart of Sharjah, one of the largest historical restoration projects in the region. Spanning over 100,000 square metres, the district is being revitalised through a partnership between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and operated by GHM.

Traditional souqs, narrow alleyways, and centuries-old homes are being restored to their former glory, creating a living museum where history is not confined behind glass but experienced firsthand by residents and visitors alike.

The project is complex, involving detailed architectural surveys, material analysis, and collaboration with heritage experts to ensure that every restoration adheres to historical standards.

The result is a seamless blend of old and new, where traditional architecture coexists with modern amenities, and where the social and economic fabric of the district is being rewoven without sacrificing its historical integrity.

The Chedi Al Bait: Where history meets hospitality

Within the Heart of Sharjah stands The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, a luxury hotel that exemplifies the emirate’s approach to heritage-led development. The hotel is housed in meticulously restored homes that once belonged to the Al Midfa family, whose legacy is deeply intertwined with Sharjah’s early civic and economic life.

The restoration of these homes was a painstaking process. Constructed using original materials—clay, coral stone, gypsum, and wood—the structures have been revitalised while preserving their architectural authenticity.

Among the restored properties is the house of Ibrahim Al Midfa, which served as the first headquarters of Postal Services during the British presence in the region.

Nearby is the former customs office, once housed in the residence of Issa Al Midfa. Today, these historic buildings have been transformed into a museum, a library, and Al Bareed Café, offering guests an immersive cultural experience that bridges past and present.

The hotel recently expanded with the addition of The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, a 12-room boutique wing that revives the historic home of a 20th-century pearl merchant.

The expansion caters to discerning travellers who seek heritage hospitality—where every room tells a story, and where the architecture itself becomes part of the guest experience.

Najd Al Meqsar: A mountain heritage retreat

Beyond the urban core, heritage restoration efforts have extended to the mountains of Khor Fakkan. Najd Al Meqsar, a historic mountain village perched on a cliff overlooking Wadi Shee, has been transformed into a luxury eco-retreat as part of the Sharjah Collection hospitality brand.

The site comprises seven heritage guest units; the interiors were later transformed with bespoke aesthetics that honour the site’s history while providing modern comfort.

Original stone walls, wooden lattice windows, and traditional building techniques have been preserved, creating an authentic mountain retreat that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings.

The retreat also features Washi Restaurant, offering sweeping views of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

The project demonstrates how heritage and eco-tourism can coalesce, providing visitors with a unique experience that is both culturally enriching and environmentally conscious.

Al Faya Retreat: Desert heritage reimagined

In the heart of the desert, Al Faya Retreat offers another compelling example of Sharjah’s innovative approach to heritage preservation.

Also, part of the Sharjah Collection, the retreat is housed in a restored 1960s clinic and petrol station, structures that once served travellers crossing the desert.

Even the original fuel pump remains intact, a relic of a bygone era now preserved as part of the site’s historical narrative.

The five-unit boutique lodge pairs refined comfort with raw desert heritage, offering guests a minimalist escape that is rich with meaning.

The retreat is set within the Faya Paleolandscape, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, adding global recognition to the area’s natural and cultural significance.

The site’s transformation from a forgotten outpost to a sought-after destination underscores the potential of adaptive reuse in heritage conservation.

The restoration projects across Sharjah reflect a broader philosophy, one that views cultural identity not as nostalgia, but as a cornerstone of sustainable development. “Heritage is not frozen architecture,” says Khawla Sayed Al Hashimi, Chief Projects Officer at Shurooq. “It is the collective memory of our people, the fabric of our identity. Each home we restore, each wall we breathe life into, is a chapter rewritten in the story of Sharjah—one that honours the past while offering new purpose.”