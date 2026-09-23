Sharjah residents welcome Al Taawun’s new look, await relief from traffic

Residents of Al Taawun and surrounding neighbourhoods have welcomed the newly unveiled design of Al Taawun Square, saying its planned reopening cannot come soon enough after months of road closures, diversions and heavy traffic.

Sharjah authorities revealed the new look and announced that the square would reopen to vehicles on November 4, coinciding with the opening of the Sharjah International Book Fair. The traffic-light-controlled junction is expected to make it easier for visitors to reach Expo Centre Sharjah while construction continues on the wider Al Taawun Tunnel project.

At the heart of the development is a 500-metre tunnel beneath Al Taawun Roundabout. It will have three lanes in each direction and create a direct route between Al Taawun Street, Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai.

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A new signalised intersection will be able to handle about 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods. Authorities expect the project to reduce motorists’ waiting times by up to 85 per cent.

The tunnel is the centrepiece of a Dh750-million programme comprising five interconnected road projects. The wider network includes links towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road and is intended to increase capacity on some of the busiest routes between Sharjah and Dubai. The first phase is scheduled to open in November, while the full development is due to be completed in February 2027.

For people living close to the construction zone, however, the work has disrupted even the simplest daily trips. Some residents said blocked roads and changing access points have made it difficult to leave their buildings by car, while others now plan routine outings around peak traffic.

Despite the inconvenience, they remain optimistic. Residents said the pace of construction and the design released by the authorities had given them confidence that movement through the busy district would improve once the project becomes operational.

Mohammed Saleh, an engineer working for a landscaping company and a resident of Al Taawun, said the scale of the work made it difficult to picture the finished project.

“Right now, it is difficult to understand what is happening because much of the road is dug up and the traffic is very heavy,” he said. “The roads around my building are blocked, so at the moment I cannot even take my car out.”

Saleh said construction appeared to be progressing quickly, with work continuing throughout the day.

“I am not from the construction industry, so when I look at the site today, it is difficult for me to understand how everything will be ready within such a short time,” he said. “But if the authorities have announced the reopening date, we trust that it will happen. We are simply waiting for the roads to open and for things to become easier again.”

For Danish Siddiqi, a sales executive at Koncept Creation who lives in Al Khan, the current congestion means that even an ordinary journey requires advance planning.

“Right now, the traffic is quite heavy, so we have to think about the timing before almost every trip,” he said. “Even for a normal outing, you have to plan when to leave and which route to take.”

Siddiqi said he hoped the project would reduce delays and make driving through the area less stressful.

“From the design released by the authorities, it looks like traffic will be able to move more freely through the area, without the kind of stops we experience now,” he said. “We are looking forward to seeing how it works on the ground. Hopefully, it will make a real difference.”

Other residents praised the project’s design and described it as a timely investment in one of Sharjah’s busiest districts.

Saeed Baroud, a Sharjah resident, said: “As users of the area, we believe the tunnel project is excellent and has come at the right time to make traffic movement easier for everyone. We pray that God protects our father, Sheikh Sultan, and grants him a long life for these valuable efforts.”

Baroud also praised the project’s signage, lighting and road layout.

“The design is clearly excellent, particularly the directions and lighting,” he said. “Entry and exit are smooth, and this has noticeably reduced congestion.”