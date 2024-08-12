Sharjah warns residents of unlicensed food delivery vehicles

Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM

The Sharjah Municipality is intensifying its inspection campaigns on food transport and delivery vehicles operating without proper permits. These surprise inspections are essential for ensuring providing safe food for consumers and protecting public health across the emirate, a top official told Khaleej Times.

"Inspecting food transport vehicles is as crucial as scrutinising food establishments," said Jamal Al Mazmi, director of the Health Control and Safety Department.

The official urged both residents and food establishments to avoid engaging with unlicensed food transport vehicles, noting that such practices can pose serious threats to food safety.

At times, residents buy fruits, vegetables and other fresh food items from pick-up vehicles that are meant to transport them.

He stressed that these vehicles must meet stringent health and safety standards to ensure safe food delivery and highlighted the significant risks associated with unlicensed operations.

Permits for food transport are issued only after a thorough inspection verifies that vehicles are suitable for the specific types of food they carry. This includes ensuring proper temperature control for food preservation and vehicle suitability for the food's nature.