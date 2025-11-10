  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

Sharjah residents help put out fire in Al Mamzar area; honoured by authorities

They were recognised for their quick action, which helped contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 7:27 PM

Top Stories

Delhi: 13 killed, over 20 injured after blast near Red Fort; multiple states on high alert

Delhi: 13 killed, over 20 injured after blast near Red Fort; multiple states on high alert

Dubai residents can help shape the city's future through new community initiative

Dubai residents can help shape the city's future through new community initiative

National Month in Dubai: Fireworks, concerts; 53 events ahead of Dec 2 holiday

National Month in Dubai: Fireworks, concerts; 53 events ahead of Dec 2 holiday

Three residents were honoured by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority for their brave efforts in putting out a fire that broke out on a balcony of a tower in the Al Mamzar area.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Husaini, Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al-Maleji, and Khaled Mohammed Mohammed Al-Baili were recognised for their quick action, which helped contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading, minimising property damage.

Recommended For You

UAE jobs: Wynn Al Marjan aims to reach 300 employees by 2025-end

UAE jobs: Wynn Al Marjan aims to reach 300 employees by 2025-end

Lewandowski back with a bang as Flick heaps praise on star striker

Lewandowski back with a bang as Flick heaps praise on star striker

Dubai powers ahead as global startup hub: Over 580 digital firms backed in 2025

Dubai powers ahead as global startup hub: Over 580 digital firms backed in 2025

Delhi: 13 killed, over 20 injured after blast near Red Fort; multiple states on high alert

Delhi: 13 killed, over 20 injured after blast near Red Fort; multiple states on high alert

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, White Stripes among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, White Stripes among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

 

The authority shared pictures on social media platform X showing the men being presented with certificates in recognition of their courage and prompt response.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, on November 9, a citizen in Abu Dhabi was honoured by police for his swift action during a traffic accident, where he helped protect other people on the road.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Ali Al Hassani, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department for Security Patrol Affairs in Al Ain, in coordination with the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch, presented Rashid Hamad Al Katbi with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.

The Lieutenant Colonel commended Al Katbi's noble stance and effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies in saving lives and property. He also praised the citizen's high sense of security awareness, and spirit of courage and responsibility.