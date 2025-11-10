Sharjah residents help put out fire in Al Mamzar area; honoured by authorities

Three residents were honoured by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority for their brave efforts in putting out a fire that broke out on a balcony of a tower in the Al Mamzar area.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Husaini, Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al-Maleji, and Khaled Mohammed Mohammed Al-Baili were recognised for their quick action, which helped contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading, minimising property damage.

The authority shared pictures on social media platform X showing the men being presented with certificates in recognition of their courage and prompt response.

Meanwhile, on November 9, a citizen in Abu Dhabi was honoured by police for his swift action during a traffic accident, where he helped protect other people on the road.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Ali Al Hassani, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department for Security Patrol Affairs in Al Ain, in coordination with the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch, presented Rashid Hamad Al Katbi with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.

The Lieutenant Colonel commended Al Katbi's noble stance and effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies in saving lives and property. He also praised the citizen's high sense of security awareness, and spirit of courage and responsibility.