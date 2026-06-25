Sharjah residents hope extended paid parking hours will end long hunts for spots

From July 1, motorists in Sharjah will have to pay for public parking until midnight instead of 10pm. But for some residents, the change is less about paying for two extra hours and more about finally finding a parking space near home.

Residents in neighbourhoods such as Al Nahda and Al Majaz said that finding parking near their homes after 10pm often meant driving around for 20 to 30 minutes, waiting for a vehicle to leave, or parking several streets away and walking back home.

From July 1, Sharjah Municipality will extend paid parking hours from 10pm to midnight across public parking zones in the emirate. Officials said the decision was taken after studying parking demand and listening to feedback from residents and visitors. The municipality said subscription holders and customers visiting restaurants and cafeterias often found it difficult to get parking after 10pm.

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'Spent up to 30 mins looking for parking'

Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Al Nahda 1, said finding parking after returning home from work was often the most frustrating part of his day.

“After 10pm, most of the parking spaces around my building would already be occupied. There were nights when I spent 20 to 30 minutes driving around looking for a place to park. A lot of people from nearby areas parked in Al Nahda 1 because it gave them a faster exit to Dubai the next morning.”

Ashraf, who holds monthly parking subscription, said he sometimes had to leave his vehicle several streets away and walk home. “I was paying for a subscription but still struggling to find parking near my building. Hopefully, the new timings will improve the situation and make it easier for residents like us.”

'Problem started once paid parking ended'

For Shanawas Rahman, a resident of Al Nahda 2, the issue became noticeable immediately after paid parking hours ended. “Every night, you could see drivers waiting for 10pm. Once parking became free, cars would start filling the roadside spaces very quickly.”

According to him, many residents returning home later in the evening were often left searching for parking despite holding valid subscriptions. “Sometimes I had to park in another block and walk for 10 minutes to reach my building. The problem was never during paid hours. The problem started once paid parking ended.”

He hopes the extension will discourage long-term parking and improve the availability of spaces for residents.

Busy evenings in Al Majaz

Ahmed Najeeb, who lives in Al Majaz 3, said parking demand remains high late into the evening because of the area's restaurants, cafes and popular waterfront locations. “The area remains busy well into the night, especially on weekends. Visitors, families and customers all need parking, and finding a space can be difficult for residents of the neighbourhood,” said Najeeb.

He recalled occasions when visiting relatives spent 15 to 20 minutes searching for parking near his building. “If the new system improves parking turnover, it should make life easier for both residents and visitors,” he added.

Why Sharjah extended parking hours

According to Sharjah Municipality, the decision comes in response to growing demand for public parking services across the emirate.

Officials said the move followed a comprehensive study of parking usage, demand rates and feedback from residents and visitors. They mentioned that the emirate's economic and commercial growth has increased the need for parking beyond 10pm.

The municipality said extending paid parking hours until midnight would help improve parking availability, reduce misuse of spaces and create more turnover in busy residential and commercial areas.