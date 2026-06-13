Sharjah residents explore flexible hours, alternative routes as road works cause traffic

Sharjah residents are already adjusting their routines as major road projects and traffic diversions get underway across the emirate, with many preparing for months of longer commutes before the expected improvements take effect.

The works, including the Al Taawun Tunnel project and other traffic enhancement initiatives, are designed to ease congestion in the long term. But for now, many commuters travelling between Sharjah and Dubai said they are spending more time on the road, particularly during the evening rush hour.

In response, some residents are considering flexible work schedules, testing alternative routes and even changing their after-work plans to avoid peak traffic.

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Abbas W., who lives in Buhairah and works in Dubai, said his drive home on Thursday took nearly two hours — far longer than usual. "If this becomes the new normal for the next few months, we have to adapt rather than complain,” he said.

Abbas said he plans to log in to work earlier and leave slightly later to avoid the busiest traffic periods. He is also experimenting with different routes, including roads with more traffic signals but fewer bottlenecks.

“Sometimes a longer route on the map turns out to be faster because traffic keeps moving. I am also looking at interior roads to see if they save time,” he added.

For some residents, the changing traffic situation is also altering their after-work routines. Emad Al Faqi, a resident of Al Taawun, said traffic had increased since Thursday and expects disruptions to continue for a few months as construction progresses.

“We know that for a couple of months more this may continue. Once the projects are completed, it will be easier for all of us,” he said.

Instead of driving home immediately after work, Emad plans to make better use of the time. “I'll finish work and go to the gym near my office in Al Quoz. By the time I am done with my workout, traffic would hopefully have eased,” he said.

He added that the new routine could help him avoid peak-hour congestion while also maintaining a healthier lifestyle and some residents are looking to employers for flexibility.

Meanwhile, some residents are hoping employers will offer greater flexibility during the construction period.

Ankit Ram, an accountant who works in Deira and lives in Sharjah, said he is considering asking his manager for adjusted office hours. “I am planning to request a later login and logout so that I can avoid the worst of the traffic,” he said.

According to Ankit, even small adjustments to office hours can significantly reduce travel times for Sharjah-Dubai commuters. “Leaving just 30 minutes earlier or later can sometimes save an hour on the road. Flexible timings during this period could help many employees,” he said.

“Longer commutes affect not only productivity but also time spent with family after work,” said Ankit.