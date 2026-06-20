Sharjah residents felt over 99% safe in 2025, police survey finds

Feelings of safety were consistently high across various scenarios, according to the survey by the Department of Statistics and Community Development

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 8:46 PM
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Sharjah recorded a high public safety satisfaction rate, with residents reporting they feel 99.7 per cent safe in 2025, according to the emirate's Police force.

The data comes from a survey conducted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, which also revealed high levels of trust in law enforcement. Residents feel about 99 per cent trust in the police to maintain safety and stability across Sharjah.

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The survey revealed that feelings of safety were consistently high across various scenarios:

  • 99.8 per cent during the day

  • 99.7 per cent at home at night

  • 98.7 per cent when walking alone at night

  • 99 per cent satisfaction with police role in crime prevention

  • 99 per cent confidence in ability to control crime and apprehend offenders

  • 99 per cent satisfaction with response speed in assisting crime victims

  • 97 per cent satisfaction with efforts to address social issues and reduce concerns

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Broader community indicators also showed strong results:

  • 98.5 per cent satisfaction with social responsibility efforts

  • 99 per cent satisfaction with services for elderly people and people of determination

  • 98 per cent satisfaction with environmental, health and safety initiatives

  • 98 per cent participation in volunteer, humanitarian, sports, cultural and community events

  • 94 per cent satisfaction with media engagement highlighting police achievements

Sharjah Police said these indicators reflect sustained public confidence in the emirate’s security system, supported by preventive policing, rapid response capabilities, and strong community cooperation.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the results underline the effectiveness of the emirate’s security policies and institutional framework, as well as strong public awareness and partnership with law enforcement.

He added that Sharjah Police will continue to develop its security systems in line with the UAE’s wider strategic direction, including the “We the UAE 2031” vision aimed at strengthening the country’s position among the safest in the world.

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