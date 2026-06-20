Sharjah resident faces trial for allegedly assaulting delivery worker over change dispute

A Sharjah resident is facing trial on charges of assaulting a delivery worker following a dispute over payment for a shipment delivered to his home.

According to court records, the complainant was working as a delivery driver and had arrived at the defendant’s residence to hand over a package and collect payment.

After receiving the money, the delivery worker discovered that the banknote provided by the customer exceeded the amount due. However, he did not have enough smaller denominations to return the remaining balance.

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Court documents stated that the issue led to an argument between the two men, which allegedly escalated when the defendant became angry.

Prosecutors said the confrontation culminated in the resident assaulting the delivery worker despite the fact that he had been at the location solely to complete the delivery and collect payment.

The worker subsequently filed a complaint, claiming he suffered harm as a result of the incident.

During proceedings before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, the defendant denied the allegations and maintained that he had not committed the assault described in the case file.

After hearing submissions from both parties and reviewing the evidence, the court adjourned the case to a later date to deliver its verdict.

The case highlights the legal consequences that can arise from disputes involving delivery workers while they are carrying out their duties.