Sharjah resident faces trial for allegedly assaulting delivery worker over change dispute

Prosecutors said the confrontation culminated in the resident assaulting the delivery worker despite the fact that he had been at the location solely to complete the delivery and collect payment

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 2:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A Sharjah resident is facing trial on charges of assaulting a delivery worker following a dispute over payment for a shipment delivered to his home.

According to court records, the complainant was working as a delivery driver and had arrived at the defendant’s residence to hand over a package and collect payment.

Recommended For You

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

 

After receiving the money, the delivery worker discovered that the banknote provided by the customer exceeded the amount due. However, he did not have enough smaller denominations to return the remaining balance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Court documents stated that the issue led to an argument between the two men, which allegedly escalated when the defendant became angry.

Prosecutors said the confrontation culminated in the resident assaulting the delivery worker despite the fact that he had been at the location solely to complete the delivery and collect payment.

The worker subsequently filed a complaint, claiming he suffered harm as a result of the incident.

During proceedings before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, the defendant denied the allegations and maintained that he had not committed the assault described in the case file.

After hearing submissions from both parties and reviewing the evidence, the court adjourned the case to a later date to deliver its verdict.

The case highlights the legal consequences that can arise from disputes involving delivery workers while they are carrying out their duties.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

2

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

3

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

4

UAE bans social media for under 15: What the new age restriction means for users, parents

5

Dubai gold falls below Dh500 a gram, is now the time to buy?