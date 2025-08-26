  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Sharjah: Reported crimes drop by 22% in first half of 2025

Security personnel worked around the clock, with advanced checkpoints in various areas, patrols on the ground, and comprehensive field deployment plans

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 5:18 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

Sharjah authorities announced that the number of crimes reported have dropped by 22 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The decrease is a "positive indicator of the success of the emirate's security system in achieving objectives and instilling a sense of security and reassurance among citizens and residents," said Brigadier Ibrahim Al Ajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations in Sharjah.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The amount of reports dropped due to security personnel working around the clock, advanced checkpoints in various areas, patrols on the ground, and comprehensive field deployment plans, authorities noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sharjah Police also intensified awareness campaigns aimed at enhancing a culture of cooperation and vigilance among the general public.

This achievement also reflects the success of preventive plans and the integration between security and community work, said Brigadier Omar Boualzod, Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports at Sharjah Police.

Over the first half of this year, specialised teams worked to build effective partnerships with various government and private entities.

They also launched targeted campaigns to raise awareness of newer crimes, such as electronic fraud and behavioral crimes, Brigadier Omar noted.