Sharjah: Reported crimes drop by 22% in first half of 2025

Sharjah authorities announced that the number of crimes reported have dropped by 22 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The decrease is a "positive indicator of the success of the emirate's security system in achieving objectives and instilling a sense of security and reassurance among citizens and residents," said Brigadier Ibrahim Al Ajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations in Sharjah.

The amount of reports dropped due to security personnel working around the clock, advanced checkpoints in various areas, patrols on the ground, and comprehensive field deployment plans, authorities noted.

Sharjah Police also intensified awareness campaigns aimed at enhancing a culture of cooperation and vigilance among the general public.

This achievement also reflects the success of preventive plans and the integration between security and community work, said Brigadier Omar Boualzod, Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports at Sharjah Police.

Over the first half of this year, specialised teams worked to build effective partnerships with various government and private entities.

They also launched targeted campaigns to raise awareness of newer crimes, such as electronic fraud and behavioral crimes, Brigadier Omar noted.