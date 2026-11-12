Sharjah reopens beaches after temporary closure due to oil spill

Sharjah has reopened its beaches after a temporary closure due to oil spill from a marine tanker. The emirate made the announcement on Thursday, adding that marine pollution has been contained and the effects of the oil spill have been remedied.

Authorities confirmed that the emirate's beaches and marine environment are now safe, allowing the public to visit and enjoy various marine activities safely. After carrying out a complete assessment and monitoring, authorities confirmed that the area is free of any effects that could impact public health or the marine environment.

They also urged the public to obtain information from official channels and to avoid spreading rumors or unreliable information. They commended the community's cooperation during the response and remediation period.

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Authorities will continue monitoring and surveillance around the clock to ensure the safety and sustainability of the marine environment.

The emirate had announced the closure of all its beaches on October 28 after an oil spill from a tanker near UAE's shores was reported. The government had announced the closures as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution from reaching the shore.

The full closure across the emirate's coastline was announced after Al Hamriyah Beach was first closed on October 23 as a precautionary measure.

Specialised teams and relevant authorities in the emirate took necessary measures to ensure the safety of the beaches and prevent the pollution from reaching them, according to the statement.

Ras Al Khaimah too reopened seven beaches in the emirate on November 11, including public beaches and those located at major resorts, after closing all beaches across the emirate last month.

The beaches were closed after UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill from a tanker off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on October 23. The incident was linked to a fuel-like smell reported by residents across several emirates.