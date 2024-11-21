Sharjah: Rare Holy Quran manuscripts dating back to 7th century on display

Photos: Supplied

From Hijazi script dating to the second half of the 7th century to a Holy Quran completed just months after the Ottoman conquest of Baghdad in 1638, these rare and priceless manuscripts are among 81 previously unseen treasures now showcased at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

The exhibition, titled Eternal Letters: Qur’an Manuscripts from the Abdul Rahman Al Owais Collection, spans over 1,300 years of history and represents regions from China to Al-Andalus and the Mediterranean to South Asia.

Running from November 20, 2024, to May 25, 2025, it offers an unparalleled glimpse into the evolution of Arabic calligraphy through the sacred art of Quranic manuscript creation.

Among the highlights is a folio from a Hijazi Quran, believed to have originated in the 7th to 8th century CE. Written on parchment in Hijazi script, it features 23 lines per page and includes verses from Surah Al-Tawbah. This early manuscript reflects the simplicity and elegance of Arabic script in Islam's formative years.

Another captivating piece is a Holy Quran completed in July 1639 by Muhammad al-Hafiz, known as Imam, for Sultan Murad IV. This manuscript, produced to commemorate Ottoman military victories, showcases exquisite craftsmanship with illuminations in gold and ultramarine on polished cream paper, preserved in its original maroon leather binding.

These manuscripts are more than sacred texts — they also serve as a medium to express emotion. A museum tourist guide explained how the calligraphy evolved within the Muhammad al-Hafiz’s manuscript: “The story goes that when Muhammad al-Hafiz was asked why the calligraphy improved towards the end of the Holy Quran, he attributed it to the joy he felt upon hearing news of the Ottoman victory.”

The exhibition also features unique hexagonal Qurans, known as Sanjak Qurans, which were tied to flags during battles to seek blessings and symbolize optimism. These manuscripts, dating from the 11th to the 19th centuries, are adorned with gilded borders, illuminated panels, and intricate calligraphy in Naskh and Ghubari scripts. Originating from Turkey, Iran, and other Islamic regions, they offer a fascinating glimpse into the regional variations of Quranic artistry.

Inspiration behind the collection

All these masterpieces are part of the Abdul Rahman Al Owais Collection. Speaking to Khaleej Times, a museum guide shared: "Mr. Al Owais often says that Sheikh Dr. Sultan's passion for Islamic arts and Arabic calligraphy inspired him to deepen his knowledge and understanding of this extraordinary craft." This inspiration has driven Al Owais to spend decades curating a collection that captures the historical and artistic development of Quranic manuscripts, from foundational scripts like Hijazi to later innovations in style and decoration. On Wednesday morning, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the exhibition, emphasizing Sharjah's dedication to preserving and promoting Islamic art. The second edition of Eternal Letters offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the beauty, craftsmanship, and historical significance of Islamic manuscripts. It stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Holy Quran and the timeless art of Arabic calligraphy.