Sharjah Police to launch vehicle plate pickup service with noon

Sharjah Police is preparing to launch a new service in partnership with noon that will allow customers to hand over vehicle number plates for delivery to traffic and licensing service centres.

The initiative is aimed at making licensing procedures simpler and more flexible, while supporting the authority’s wider digital transformation drive.

Once the service goes live, customers completing licensing transactions that require number plates to be returned will no longer need to visit a service centre in person.

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The option will be available when applying through approved digital channels at traffic and licensing centres, or via the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE app.

Under the planned process, customers will hand their vehicle plates to a noon representative, who will deliver them to the relevant traffic and licensing centre under the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.

Customers will receive an SMS confirmation once the plates have been collected, enabling them to complete the remaining steps of their transaction electronically through the ministry’s smart applications and traffic and licensing platforms.

Sharjah Police said the service is expected to shorten the customer journey and reduce the time and effort associated with visiting service centres. By linking doorstep collection with digital channels, the initiative is designed to deliver a more seamless experience and strengthen the use of technology in traffic services.