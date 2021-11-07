Sharjah Police unveil 5 new smart services on app, website

Move comes as part of digitisation, customer happiness initiatives

By Afkar Abdullah Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 9:25 AM

Sharjah Police on Sunday announced five more smart services that the public could avail of using their mobile app and website.

According to Lt. Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Alai Al Naqbi, Head of the Traffic and Licensing Services Center, the move comes as part of the force's efforts to support the government's digitisation initiatives.

The list of digital services includes:

>> Opening a traffic file.

>> Issuing vehicle ownership.

>> Converting traffic points to a driver's license.

>> Paying the vehicle impoundment period allowance.

>> Issuing a vehicle disengagement certificate.

Al Naqbi stressed that the Sharjah Police was keen to simplify and facilitate services 24/7 to achieve the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing customer happiness.