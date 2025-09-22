Sharjah Police seize 100 vehicles, 40 motorcycles over illegal modifications

Sharjah Police announced it has seized 100 vehicles and 40 motorcycles across the city due to illegal modifications.

The seizures were made through fixed checkpoints stationed across the emirate and mobile patrols that monitored illegally modified vehicles, which are a nuisance to residents and threaten road safety.

The authority affirmed that unlicensed modifications on vehicles, especially those that cause noise, are a violation that affects the comfort of people and puts the safety of the driver and road users at risk.

All drivers have been urged to abide by the laws and participate in maintaining public safety through healthy practices.

The campaign was carried out to promote public safety and protect lives and property. Officials noted that the goal of these measures is not only punishment, but awareness, and correcting behaviours that harm the community.

Drivers who create noise disturbances face serious penalties in the UAE. Under Federal Traffic Law, using horns or music systems in a way that disturbs others carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points. If the noise comes from a modified or loud vehicle, the fine jumps to Dh2,000 with 12 black points.

Furthermore, vehicles modified without permission can be impounded and owners must pay a Dh10,000 release fee. If the fee is unpaid after three months, the vehicle will be auctioned.

According to Ministry of Interior figures, 504 fines were issued in Sharjah last year for disturbing noise, 117 in Ajman, and 8 in Fujairah.

Meanwhile in February, law enforcement authorities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain revealed they had seized 106 vehicles in January for making significant modifications and causing noise disturbances to residents in Al Ain City.