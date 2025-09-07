  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.8°C

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

'The safety of our children is a priority that cannot be compromised,' police authorities in the emirate have emphasised

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 8:05 AM

Top Stories

Dubai Police track down Indian YouTuber’s lost iPhone, deliver it for free on next flight

Dubai Police track down Indian YouTuber’s lost iPhone, deliver it for free on next flight

UAE: Rare 5-hour lunar eclipse in Sept; how residents can watch blood moon

UAE: Rare 5-hour lunar eclipse in Sept; how residents can watch blood moon

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

What can a school bus driver do if a sudden breakdown occurs? Or in case of medical emergencies or accidents?

In Sharjah, the police have partnered with the emirate's Private Education Authority to introduce a new service that will help school bus drivers and supervisors better manage these situations.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Finland joins declaration on two-state solution between Israel, Palestinians

thumb-image

Clinical Alcaraz downs Djokovic to reach US Open final

thumb-image

Duchess of Kent, Britain's oldest royal who secretly worked as teacher, dies aged 92

thumb-image

15 dead as bus veers off road in Sri Lanka, plunges into precipice

thumb-image

Video: Rains hit some parts of UAE as residents celebrate Prophet's Birthday

 

Dubbed 'Maaman', an Arabic word which can be translated into 'safe from danger', the new service connects school buses around Sharjah directly to the operations room for real-time coordination in times when every minute counts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Students in Sharjah and the wider UAE returned to their classrooms on Monday, August 25, amid high safety protocols applied nationwide to ensure the safety of children on the streets.

Ahead of the new academic year, authorities have called on school transport operators to strictly comply with all health and safety requirements to ensure a secure and successful learning environment.

How 'Maaman' works

To activate 'Maaman' during emergencies, school bus drivers in Sharjah can simply press a red button located on the inside of the vehicle to send an immediate alert to relevant authorities in the operation centre.

This simple buzzer does not only notify the police that something went wrong on board the bus, it also provides all the details necessary to provide assistance, like the bus's exact location.

Once the alert is received, the police immediately contact the bus's supervisor to fully assess the situation while dispatching a poilce patrol to the location where the incident took place.

Watch the video posted by Sharjah Police to explain how 'Maaman' works: