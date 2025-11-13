CCTV, fences: Sharjah Police say how to keep construction sites safe

Sharjah Police has launched a new awareness initiative to promote security at construction sites and educate society on the risks of theft and negative practices in ongoing projects. The campaign called 'Safe Construction Environment' will run until the end of November.

Authorities are urging building and project owners — both individuals and institutions — to cooperate with security forces and adhere to key preventive measures to reduce the risk of theft and criminal activities at construction sites.

Key obligations and preventive measures include:

Installing CCTV cameras to monitor activity at all times.

Appoint a security guard to supervise the project site.

Erecting temporary barriers or fences to limit unauthorised access during construction.

Purchasing construction materials only through official channels, including invoices or purchase receipts from authorised suppliers, to avoid legal liability in case of illegal or unverified materials.

The campaign emphasises the importance of compliance with these measures, not only to prevent theft but also to avoid legal consequences. Sharjah Police and its partners are working closely with construction stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure working environment across the emirate.