  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

CCTV, fences: Sharjah Police say how to keep construction sites safe

Authorities are urging building and project owners, both individuals and institutions, to cooperate with security forces and adhere to key preventive measures

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 4:05 PM

Top Stories

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Sharjah Police has launched a new awareness initiative to promote security at construction sites and educate society on the risks of theft and negative practices in ongoing projects. The campaign called 'Safe Construction Environment' will run until the end of November.

Authorities are urging building and project owners — both individuals and institutions — to cooperate with security forces and adhere to key preventive measures to reduce the risk of theft and criminal activities at construction sites.

Recommended For You

Look: Rare photos and artefacts trace the 70-year journey of Dubai Police

Look: Rare photos and artefacts trace the 70-year journey of Dubai Police

Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years under new decision

Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years under new decision

India asks UN wildlife body to not curb animal imports amid Ambani zoo uproar

India asks UN wildlife body to not curb animal imports amid Ambani zoo uproar

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway are back together

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway are back together

FTSE 100 closes at record high on rate cut bets; AstraZeneca shines

FTSE 100 closes at record high on rate cut bets; AstraZeneca shines

 

Key obligations and preventive measures include:

  • Installing CCTV cameras to monitor activity at all times.

  • Appoint a security guard to supervise the project site.

  • Erecting temporary barriers or fences to limit unauthorised access during construction.

Purchasing construction materials only through official channels, including invoices or purchase receipts from authorised suppliers, to avoid legal liability in case of illegal or unverified materials.

The campaign emphasises the importance of compliance with these measures, not only to prevent theft but also to avoid legal consequences. Sharjah Police and its partners are working closely with construction stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure working environment across the emirate.