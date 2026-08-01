Sharjah Police recover valuables worth nearly Dh500,000 in record 3 hours

Sharjah Police arrested suspects involved in the theft of valuables worth nearly Dh500,000 from the home of an athlete who was abroad attending a training camp.

The suspects were identified and arrested less than three hours of receiving the theft report, with police also recovering all the stolen items.

The theft was reported after the athlete’s residence in Sharjah was broken into while he was outside the country. Police teams responded immediately, conducted investigations at the scene, collected evidence, and worked to trace those responsible.

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Sharjah Police said protecting residents and their property remains a priority, with teams continuing their efforts to maintain safety and security across the emirate, including for those who are travelling abroad.

Members of the community were urged to follow the awareness messages and preventive guidelines shared through official platforms and take necessary precautions to protect their property before travelling.

These include securing doors and windows, using surveillance and alarm systems, and avoiding sharing travel plans on social media, helping to safeguard belongings, strengthen community security, and ensure a safe and worry-free holiday.