Sharjah police ramps up search for missing teenager

Sharjah Police is investigating into the disappearance of an Arab youth, who went missing more than a week ago.
According to a police official, the Comprehensive Buhaira Police Station received a call from the father who reported that his 17-year-old son, Yazan Muhammad Al Ani, was missing.
The father said that the son went out on Sunday, March 26, for a walk alone, as he usually does. He then called his mother and said he felt very exhausted and was about to pass out. The mother asked him for his location and rushed there immediately. However, both she and the father were not able to find him in the Al Majaz area, where he said he was. They then reported him missing at the nearby police station.
Investigations are underway to locate the young man.
