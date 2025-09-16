Sharjah Police get special training to help people of determination, says official

Sharjah Police is dedicated to upholding the rights and ensuring the safety of people of determination in all security situations, a top official has said. He emphasized that the police force operates on a foundation of respect, appreciation, and immediate assistance for people of determination.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the ongoing Inclusion International’s 18th World Congress in Sharjah, Lt. Colonel Saeed bin Hamid Al Qasimi, Head of the Security Guards Department outlined the comprehensive protocols and specialised training that Sharjah Police has implemented to ensure that people of determination are treated with the utmost care and professionalism.

“We have clear protocols in place,” he said, “which include using simplified language or sign language when needed, providing a safe and obstacle-free environment, and ensuring the presence of companions or interpreters during investigations or interrogations.”

He added that protecting the rights and privacy of people of determination is a top priority for the force. To this end, officers undergo specialised training to equip them with the necessary skills to interact effectively with this segment of society.

The training covers a wide range of topics, including communication skills, safe evacuation methods for those with mobility issues, and the use of assistive technologies.

“Our officers receive awareness courses on the rights of people with disabilities according to local and international laws,” Lt. Col. Al Qasimi explained. “This ensures that they are fully aware of their responsibilities and can carry out their duties in a manner that is both compassionate and legally compliant.”

When asked about the challenges faced in dealing with people of determination, Lt. Col. Al Qasimi acknowledged that the diverse nature of disabilities makes it difficult to establish a single, one-size-fits-all protocol.

He also highlighted the ongoing need for training and the challenges of immediate communication in emergency situations, particularly with individuals who have hearing or visual impairments.

To address these challenges, Sharjah Police has established specialised units within its community police and human rights departments.

These units are dedicated to providing targeted services to people of determination and work in close coordination with other relevant government agencies.

Reports from people of determination are received through multiple channels, including phone, smart applications, and websites, and are handled by trained staff who can communicate in sign language or through other alternative means.

In terms of services, Sharjah Police provide equipped facilities at its stations and offers services that can be delivered directly to the locations of people of determination.

The force also collaborates with associations and centres for people with disabilities to exchange expertise, conduct joint training exercises, and run awareness campaigns aimed at integrating this important group into society.

Looking to the future, Lt. Col. Al Qasimi said that Sharjah Police plans to develop smart systems to enhance communication with people of determination, further enhance officer training, launch more community awareness initiatives, and improve security infrastructure to make it more disability friendly.

The initiatives outlined by Lt. Col. Al Qasimi reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to creating an inclusive society for people of determination.

These efforts are particularly timely as Sharjah is hosting Inclusion International’s 18th World Congress – “We Are Inclusion 2025” from September 15 to 17, 2025, for the first time in the UAE.

This landmark event, hosted by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, bring together over 500 participants from more than 74 countries to share stories and learn from one another about creating a world where everyone belongs.

Sharjah Police’s comprehensive approach to serving persons with disabilities demonstrates how law enforcement agencies can play a crucial role in building the inclusive society that this global congress aims to promote.