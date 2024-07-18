E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah Police officer dies in traffic accident, authority mourns passing

The authority offered its 'warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased' lieutenant

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:24 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:27 PM

Sharjah Police on Thursday, July 18, said that a lieutenant passed away in a traffic accident today.

The authority said Lieutenant Awl Ali Ibrahim Al-Garwan met with the accident after he left his workplace.


It said in a statement that the authority offers its "warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and his colleagues".

ALSO READ:


Web Desk

More news from UAE