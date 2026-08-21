Sharjah Police steps up readiness for new school year with traffic, safety measures

Sharjah Police are stepping up preparations for the return of students, with more patrols around schools, tighter school bus inspections and a public awareness campaign planned for the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

The measures are part of a coordinated road-safety and community programme reviewed by senior police officials this week. The force said the aim is to keep traffic moving during the morning and afternoon rush while ensuring students, parents and school staff can travel safely.

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Police patrols will be increased on roads and at junctions near schools, with officers managing vehicle movement at peak times to ease congestion. The Operations Centre will also strengthen its monitoring and response procedures during the back-to-school period.

School buses will be a key focus of the preparations. Inspectors from the Vehicle and Drivers The licensing department will check buses for compliance with safety requirements, while drivers will receive guidance on safe student transport.

Sharjah Police are also working with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to support the Ma’man emergency service. The system enables a school bus driver or supervisor to alert the Operations Centre with one press of a button. The bus location is transmitted at the same time, allowing the nearest patrol to respond quickly.

The force’s Community Security Department will visit schools at the start of term to welcome students and deliver sessions on safety, responsible behaviour and cooperation. A parallel digital campaign, ‘Safety is Our First Lesson’, will target students, parents and motorists through Sharjah Police’s online platforms.

Major General Ibrahim Musabbeh Al Ajel, Director-General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said student safety was a priority and depended on early coordination between police departments and partner agencies.

Sharjah Police called on motorists to follow traffic directions and avoid obstructing school entrances. Residents were reminded to call 999 in an emergency and 901 for non-emergency reports and enquiries.

The force said a safe start to the school year would require cooperation from authorities, schools, parents and road users.