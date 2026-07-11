Sharjah Police boost smart monitoring to curb jaywalking after 13 road accidents

Sharjah Police are increasing patrols and awareness campaigns in various areas to promote safe road behaviour and reduce accidents

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 3:15 PM
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Vehicle-pedestrian collisions have emerged as one of the leading types of major traffic accidents in the Eastern and Central regions of Sharjah, authorities have said.

In response to this, Sharjah Police are intensifying efforts to curb jaywalking and improve pedestrian safety.

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According to police statistics, 13 run-over accidents were recorded out of a total of 60 traffic accidents in the two regions during the reporting period. The Eastern Region accounted for six run-over accidents, while the Central Region recorded seven cases.

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Brig. Khalid Al Kai, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Sharjah Police, said pedestrian safety remains a priority for the force.

“Pedestrians who cross roads from undesignated locations put their lives at risk, particularly on high-speed roads. We urge the public to use designated crossings and pedestrian bridges, while motorists should remain vigilant and give way to pedestrians at marked crossings,” he said.

He added that Sharjah Police are increasing patrols and awareness campaigns in various areas to promote safe road behaviour and reduce accidents.

As part of the campaign, police are taking action against pedestrians who cross roads from unsafe locations and motorists who fail to yield at designated crossings. Smart monitoring systems have also been deployed in areas with high pedestrian activity.

Police are coordinating with relevant authorities to review pedestrian safety measures and assess the need for additional crossings and pedestrian bridges in areas witnessing heavy foot traffic.

Data showed that the Eastern Region recorded 26 traffic accidents during the period. Besides six run-over accidents, the incidents included collisions with fixed objects, vehicle rollovers and side-impact crashes.

The Central Region recorded 34 traffic accidents. In addition to seven run-over accidents, collisions involving stray animals accounted for six cases, while rear-end and multi-vehicle crashes were among the other major incidents recorded.

Police said a large number of accidents recorded during the first quarter of the year were linked to adverse weather conditions, including fog and reduced visibility.

Authorities urged pedestrians to avoid crossing roads from undesignated locations and reminded motorists to adhere to speed limits and remain alert, particularly in residential areas and near pedestrian crossing.

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