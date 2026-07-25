Watch: Child seated in driver's lap; Sharjah Police reminds parents of safety rules

Sharjah authorities have issued an advisory, reminding residents that children aged 10 and below are prohibited from sitting in the front seat.

In a video post on Saturday, Sharjah Police said that children aged 10 or below, or under 145cm tall, cannot be seated at the front of the vehicle.

The video also showed multiple instances where a young child could be seen in the car's front passenger seat, with one image of a child sitting in the driver's lap.

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Seating a child in the front passenger seat is a danger to their safety in the event of a sudden stop or a traffic accident, the authority clarified.

Watch the video below:

Authorities across the country have issued repeated reminders to parents, asking them to ensure that children are safe in vehicles by following all the safety rules.

According to UAE traffic laws, all passengers are required to wear seatbelts, and specific regulations apply to children. Children under the age of four must be secured in an appropriate child safety seat, while those under 10 years old are not permitted to ride in the front seat and must be seated in the back.

Failure to comply with these child safety requirements, or for any occupant not wearing a seat belt, results in a fine of Dh400 and four black points on the driver’s licence. These rules apply to both drivers and passengers, with authorities emphasising that adherence is critical to prevent serious injuries or fatalities.