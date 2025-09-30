Sharjah Police honour taxi driver for returning mobile phone to passenger

Sharjah Police honoured a taxi driver for handing over a mobile phone to a passenger who forgot the device in the taxi, and was on her way to attend a conference.

The driver, named Joseph Benson, discovered the phone after the lady got out of the taxi, and immediately gave it to a police officer at the conference site.

Authorities in Sharjah praised his honesty, and stressed that his behaviour embodies shared community responsibility in safeguarding individuals' property.

Sharjah Police also pointed out that "such attitudes represent a positive role model, reinforcing a culture of awareness and responsibility among community members."

Just last week, Dubai Police honoured a student after he returned a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque valued at Dh200,000. Authorities at Al Qusais Police Station presented him with a special recognition in front of his classmates.