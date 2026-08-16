Sharjah Police honour resident for reporting suspicious activity, assisting authorities

Sharjah Police urge residents not to confront or intervene in suspicious situations themselves and instead leave it to the authorities to handle

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 4:10 PM
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Sharjah Police honoured an Arab resident for his alertness and responsible cooperation with security authorities after he noticed suspicious behaviour and reported it to police.

His actions highlight the important role members of the community can play in supporting public safety. Sharjah Police praised his awareness and calm response, noting that such vigilance can help authorities respond quickly to suspicious activity and prevent potential crimes.

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The police said the recognition reflects its appreciation for community members who take an active role in keeping their neighbourhoods safe and stressed that security is a shared responsibility between authorities and the public.

Sharjah Police urge residents not to confront or intervene in suspicious situations themselves and instead leave it to the authorities to handle. The Police also reminded residents to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency enquiries.

This strong sense of community responsibility is reflected in Sharjah’s high levels of public safety and trust in law enforcement.

In 2025, 99.7 per cent of residents said they felt safe in the emirate, according to Sharjah Police.

A survey by the Department of Statistics and Community Development also found that around 99 per cent of residents trusted police to maintain safety and stability across Sharjah.

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