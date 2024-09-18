E-Paper

Sharjah Police help return Dh20 million to owners after settling nearly 400 financial disputes

The cops have been settling cases amicably under the 'Al Salah Khair' initiative for 14 years now

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

Several residents who were involved in financial disputes were able to settle their cases and get their money back without having to go to court, thanks to an initiative by the Sharjah Police.

The police were able to resolve 385 cases in the first half of 2024, facilitating the return of more than Dh20 million in funds to claimants in financial disputes. All these issues were settled out of court.


Called 'Al Salah Khair' (Peace is Good), this Sharjah Police initiative has been ironing out disputes and helping residents, businesses, and institutions for 14 years now, said Col Youssef Obaid bin Harmoul, director of the Department of Comprehensive Police Centres.

This programme, he said, saves individuals time and effort by not having to go through the process of filing cases in court.

Al Salah Khair is part of the police's efforts to support the vision of Sharjah and strengthen community ties.

