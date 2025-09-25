  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan authorities

The extradition decision was issued by the Minister of Justice, within the framework of the 'UAE's keenness to ensure that wanted individuals do not escape justice'

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 7:33 PM

Updated: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 7:54 PM

Sharjah Police arrested and handed over wanted fraudsters to Nepalese and Uzbek authorities, it announced on Thursday, September 25. 

The extradition came after the publication of red flyers by the Interpol involving the two individuals.

The police, along with the Ministry of Interior, arrested one person wanted by Uzbek authorities, and another wanted by Nepalese authorities, due to their involvement in fraud cases.

The extradition was carried out in accordance with approved legal and judicial frameworks, the police confirmed in its statement.

The extradition decision was issued by the Minister of Justice, within the framework of the "UAE's keenness to fight fraud crimes, and to promote international cooperation and to ensure that those in demand do not escape justice".

This is not the first time the UAE has extradited wanted individuals or busted networks operating across other countries and facilitating crime inside the Emirates.

Juts few days back, the UAE extradited a man wanted for fraud, money laundering and leading a criminal gang to France.

Meanwhile in August, the nation handed over two international fugitives to France and Belgium, who had Red Notices issued against them by the Interpol.

Few days prior to that, a high-profile suspect from China was arrested and extradited for running an organised criminal network.

The suspect, considered to be "one of the most wanted individuals by Chinese authorities," was arrested by Dubai Police under a red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The Sharjah Police in July this year, arrested a man who used his wife and children as a cover for international drug trafficking in a major security operation.

The arrest was part of a wider crackdown that resulted in the dismantling of an international criminal network smuggling narcotics from Canada and Spain into the UAE.