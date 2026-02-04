Sharjah Police warns of Emirates Road accident causing nearly 30-minute delay

According to Google Maps, the area currently has a significant amount of traffic, with a large portion of the road marked in red

  PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 4:20 PM
Sharjah Police has issued an advisory asking motorists to remain cautious after a traffic accident on Emirates Road, also known as E611.

The accident is "obstructing traffic" on E611 from Bridge number 7 in the direction towards Badaa Bridge.

According to Google Maps, the area currently has a significant amount of traffic, with a large portion of the road marked in red. This indicates a heavy buildup of traffic. Take a look at the affected area below:

The highlighted area shows a 29-minute delay at the time of publication.

The authority has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

