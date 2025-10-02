Sharjah Police frees 13 prisoners after clearing outstanding debts

After settling all outstanding debts, Sharjah Police announced the release of 13 inmates. The initiative, in collaboration with the Faraj Fund, is part of a broader humanitarian effort aimed at supporting rehabilitation and reintegration.

The announcement was made during the 21st Family Forum, organised by the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department of Sharjah Police.

Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Al Naour said the forum reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to strengthening family bonds and achieving social balance. According to him reform is not limited to legal measures, but also extends to psychological, social, and humanitarian dimensions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brigadier General Abdullah Rashid Alalai highlighted that the release initiative gives inmates a fresh start. It is a positive step towards building a better future and reinforcing family and social cohesion.

The forum also allowed inmates to spend time with their families in a warm and reassuring atmosphere, underscoring Sharjah Police’s continuous efforts to integrate a human-centered approach into its rehabilitation programmes.